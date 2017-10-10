Fiala (upper body) was listed on the second line for morning skate Tuesday, ahead of the evening's home game against the Flyers, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Barring a late setback, it appears that Fiala will be fit to play in this next contest. He joined Filip Forsberg and Calle Jarnkrok for the a.m. skate and will be an option for the power play whenever healthy.