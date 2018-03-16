Fiala scored the game-winning goal and had an assist Thursday against the Coyotes.

Fiala has scored in back-to-back contests and has been credited with 11 shots on goal in that span. The Predators are now riding a 13-game point streak and Fiala has been a dynamic scoring threat on the second line. The 21-year-old now has 23 goals and 45 points in 68 games and should be owned in the majority of fantasy settings.

