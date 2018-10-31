Predators' Kevin Fiala: Pair of helpers in win
Fiala recorded a pair of assists Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
The Swiss-born forward has had a slow start to the season but perhaps Tuesday's multi-point effort will get him going. Fiala and the rest of Nashville's supporting cast need to perform better offensively to help take pressure off the top line. Next up is a road game in Tamp Bay.
