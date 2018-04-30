Fiala scored in the second overtime period of Sunday's Game 2 against Winnipeg.

The Swiss forward has now scored in consecutive games after being held off the board in the final four contests of the Preds' first-round series against Colorado. Fiala's skillset was on full display as he scored the game winner, using his speed to drive to the net and then finishing off Craig Smith's feed with a patient move to his backhand. Now playing with renewed confidence, Fiala is a player to keep an eye on as this series progresses.