Predators' Kevin Fiala: Plays spoiler Saturday
Fiala scored his team's only goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Fiala has been reunited with Kyle Turris on the team's second line, but only has a goal and a pair of helpers over his past six games to show for it, while Turris has posted nothing but goose eggs. Hopefully the pair can rekindle the same chemistry they showed last season that saw them become one of the better second lines in the NHL. Colton Sissons has been flanking Fiala and Turris on the right side the last few games, but he's been quiet too, so you might see coach Peter Laviolette eventually turn back to Craig Smith, Fiala's regular right winger from last season.
