Fiala extended his current point drought to five games Tuesday in Vegas.

Fiala and the Preds were just the latest team to fall to the Golden Knights, who stretched their NHL-best home record to an incredible 17-2-1 with the 3-0 win. Fiala has certainly been scuffling of late, but he had an impressive 12 points in the eight games prior to his current dry patch, so he's proven he can go on an extended scoring run when he gets hot. He continues to skate on the second line alongside Kyle Turris and Craig Smith, so it's just a matter of time before he heats up again. Keep him active.