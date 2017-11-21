Predators' Kevin Fiala: Posts two-point showing in win
Fiala scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Monday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg.
This was the third multi-point showing through the past four contests for Fiala, and he now has a respectable two goals and 13 points through 19 games for the season. The 21-year-old winger is a gifted offensive player slotted into a top-six role, so his fantasy arrow is pointing straight up. With additional statistical correction likely ahead of his unsustainably low 6.7 shooting percentage, Fiala could prove to be a solid asset in the majority of settings sooner than later.
