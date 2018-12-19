Fiala scored the Predators' only goal in a 2-1 road loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Fiala had a breakthrough season last year, coming within two points of the 50-point plateau with 23 goals and 25 assists. This season, however, he has regressed badly with just 17 points through 35 games, putting him on pace to finish somewhere in the 35-40 point range. Fiala is currently seeing time on the Preds' top line, but only because Viktor Arvidsson, the team's regular No. 1 right winger, remains out with a hand injury and is not expected back until early January. For fantasy purposes, Fiala makes for a good spot start as long as he's seeing top-six minutes, but be prepared to drop him once Arvidsson is back in the lineup.