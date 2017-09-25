Predators' Kevin Fiala: Pots two goals
Fiala lit up the scoreboard in a 5-3 preseason victory over Columbus on Sunday, finding the back of the net twice.
The speedster scored with 110 seconds left in the second period, and then added an empty netter to put away Columbus for good. Fiala's fractured femur seems to be a distant memory, and after having a strong 2016-17 regular season Fiala will likely be handed a second line role for the 2017-18 season.
