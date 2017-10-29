Fiala recorded his second consecutive assist and saw a season-high 17:56 of ice time -- including 3:21 on the power play -- in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders. He spent most of the game playing on the top line alongside Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg.

Now with five points in 10 games this season, Fiala is currently on pace for a 40-point season, which would represent a significant step forward for the 21-year-old winger. He is still looking for his first goal, but that will surely come, especially if he continues to see time on the first unit. He's worth a pickup if he's still floating around on your league's waiver wire.