Predators' Kevin Fiala: Ready to rock Wednesday
Fiala (undisclosed) is participating in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Fiala missed morning skate due to an undisclosed ailment, but his malady clearly wasn't serious enough to prevent him from suiting up for Wednesday evening's contest. The Predators and fantasy owners alike will be happy to have them in their lineups against Toronto, as he's been red hot recently, racking up seven goals and nine points in his last nine games. The 21-year-old winger will slot into his usual role skating on Nashville's second line and second power-play unit against the Leafs.
