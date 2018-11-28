Predators' Kevin Fiala: Scores rare goal in loss
Fiala scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Colorado.
Fiala redirected a Filip Forsberg shot for his third goal of the season but it wasn't enough to get a win Tuesday night. The 22-year-old Swiss winger has struggled for most of his career and has just 12 points in 25 games this season.
