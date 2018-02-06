Predators' Kevin Fiala: Scores two more in win
Fiala scored twice during Monday's 5-4 overtime win against the Islanders.
The Swiss native also scored twice against the Rangers on Saturday and is now up to 17 goals and 35 points through 50 games for the campaign. Fiala projects to continue struggling with game-to-game consistency, but he's turning in solid numbers for the majority of fantasy settings. He's also still available in plenty of leagues.
