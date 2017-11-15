Predators' Kevin Fiala: Snaps 15-game goal drought
Fiala scored his first goal of the season and added an assist during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Washington.
While the talented winger went the first 15 games without marking the goal column, he did collect seven helpers to somewhat buoy his fantasy value. With the flood gates potentially opened for Fiala, his stock could rise quickly in all settings. He's receiving top-six minutes and power-play time, so the 21-year-old speedster is also in a position to succeed.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...