Fiala scored his first goal of the season and added an assist during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Washington.

While the talented winger went the first 15 games without marking the goal column, he did collect seven helpers to somewhat buoy his fantasy value. With the flood gates potentially opened for Fiala, his stock could rise quickly in all settings. He's receiving top-six minutes and power-play time, so the 21-year-old speedster is also in a position to succeed.