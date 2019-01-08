Fiala scored a goal and an assist, with the latter coming on the power play, in Monday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 22-year-old now has two goals and eight points in his last six games, his best stretch of the season to date. Fiala's eight goals and 25 points in 44 games aren't elite fantasy numbers, but he's on pace to roughly match his output from last season, his first full campaign in the NHL.