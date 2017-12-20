Fiala finished with a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

Fiala scored in the final minute of the first period and dished out a helper on Yannick Weber's game-tying tally 30 seconds into the third. The 2014 first-rounder's finally living up to his draft pedigree in recent games, having lit the lamp seven times during his current eight-game point streak while adding four assists over that stretch.