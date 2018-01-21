Fiala netted a pair of goals and fired four shots on goal in Saturday's win over the Panthers.

Fiala skated 18:04 in the victory and led the Predators to their fifth consecutive win The 21-year-old has looked great during the streak, potting three goals and firing 17 shots on goal. Fiala now has 29 points (13 goals) through 44 games and remains a fantasy asset in a variety of formats. He plays on the power play and shoots the puck often, making him a reliable winger.