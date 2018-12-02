Predators' Kevin Fiala: Two-point effort hurts Chicago
Fiala garnered two points -- a goal and an assist -- at even strength Saturday in a 5-2 home win over the Blackhawks.
Fiala ranks sixth among Nashville skaters in points, having accumulated four goals and 10 assists through 27 games. Yes, we've come to expect more from the Swiss skater considering he was the 11th overall pick from the 2014 draft, but the bigger problem has been his lackluster defensive play. At minus-6, Fiala is currently operating with the worst plus-minus rating on the team.
