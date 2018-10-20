Fiala scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

He also chipped in three shots, two PIM and a blocked shot, but his biggest impact on the Predators' fortunes wasn't a positive one -- he bumped into Pekka Rinne early in the third period on a Sam Bennett goal, and Rinne was forced to leave the ice a couple of minutes later. Fiala had been held pointless through the first six games of the season, but now that's he's shaken off his slump, points could start to come in bunches for the 22-year-old.