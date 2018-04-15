Predators' Kevin Fiala: Two points just enough in Game 2
Fiala chipped in a power-play goal and an even-strength assist as the Predators edged the Avalanche 5-4 on Saturday.
Fiala opened the scoring for the Predators and he was the primary distributor on an Austin Watson goal in the third period to help the Preds pad the series lead two games to none. A dynamic scoring threat, Fiala starts games on the second line but typically ends up with bottom-six minutes, though he could prove to be an X-factor throughout the playoffs.
