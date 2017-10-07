Fiala (upper body) is out for Saturday night's contest against the Penguins, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.

The 21-year-old winger scored 11 goals and 16 points last year in his first full NHL season. Fiala underwent offseason surgery on his femur, but thankfully this injury is unrelated. There's no timetable for his return, but this injury doesn't appear to be too serious.