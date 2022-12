Gravel was promoted from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

Gravel and fellow defenseman Roland McKeown were both brought up from the minors due to injuries to Alexandre Carrier (upper body) and Jeremy Lauzon (upper body). Gravel figures to make his season debut in Monday's clash with the Blues. During his previous NHL stops, the blueliner notched just 13 points in 109 NHL games for the Kings, Oilers and Maple Leafs. As such, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting much out of Gravel offensively.