site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: predators-kevin-gravel-dropped-to-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Predators' Kevin Gravel: Dropped to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gravel was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
Gravel wasn't needed for Monday's game against the Flames so he was sent back down. The 31-year-old hasn't scored a point at the NHL level since Feb. 19.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read