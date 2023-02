Gravel was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

The Predators had seven blueliners, including Gravel, in the lineup for Sunday's 6-2 win over Arizona. Nashville also acquired Cal Foote from Tampa Bay on Sunday in exchange for forward Tanner Jeannot. Gravel has one assist, 12 shots on goal, 15 blocks and 16 hits in 14 games with Nashville this season.