Predators' Kevin Gravel: Heads to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gravel was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.
Gravel has appeared in the past four games for Nashville. He has been credited with two shots on goal, six blocks and seven hits at the NHL level.
