Gravel was placed on waivers by the Predators on Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Gravel was limited to six regular-season appearances with the Predators last year, and it isn't very surprising to see him left off the team's Opening Night roster ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Over 61 regular-season appearances with AHL Milwaukee last year, he recorded five goals, 15 assists and 29 PIM, and he'll likely head back to the AHL if he clears waivers.