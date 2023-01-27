site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Kevin Gravel: Returned to AHL affiliate
Gravel was returned to AHL Milwaukee on Friday.
Gravel was recalled Thursday and saw 11:12 of action versus the Devils with four shots on goal. He has yet to pick up a point in five NHL games this season.
