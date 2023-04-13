site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Kevin Gravel: Shuffles back to AHL
RotoWire Staff
Gravel was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Gravel has moved between leagues five times in April. He could be recalled again before the Predators' last two games of the season.
