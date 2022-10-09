site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: predators-kevin-gravel-surfaces-on-waivers | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Predators' Kevin Gravel: Surfaces on waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gravel was waived by Nashville on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Gravel has appeared in 109 NHL games but hasn't seen time at the top level since the 2019-20 season. Expect him to spend most of the year with AHL Milwaukee.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read