Lankinen will defend the road net Saturday against Vegas, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Lankinen permitted five goals on 36 shots in a 6-3 loss to Edmonton on Dec. 13 during his last outing. He has a 3-4-0 record this season with a 2.64 GAA and a .925 save percentage in eight appearances. Lankinen will get the second half of Nashville's back-to-back after Juuse Saros played in Friday's win over Anaheim.
