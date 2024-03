Lankinen made 33 saves in a 3-0 shutout victory over the Panthers on Thursday.

Lankinen was excellent Thursday against a potent Florida offense, earning a fourth straight win while recording his first shutout since the 2020-21 season. The 28-year-old Lankinen improves to 14-10-4 with a .904 save percentage and 2.90 GAA while backing up Juuse Saros this year. The Preds will look to extend their point streak to 17 when they host the Red Wings on Saturday.