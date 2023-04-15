Lankinen turned aside 30 of 34 shots in a 4-3 loss to Colorado on Friday.

Lankinen lost three of his final four appearances of the campaign, allowing 13 goals on 105 shots in that span. That's pushed his final record for 2022-23 down to 9-8-1 with a 2.75 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 19 outings. Lankinen has already agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract for 2023-24, so he's projected to enter next season as Juuse Saros' backup.