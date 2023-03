Lankinen kicked out 31 of 34 shots in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Sunday.

Lankinen was making just his fourth start of the month as Nashville continues to lean heavily on Juuse Saros. At least this went far better than Lankinen's previous start in which he allowed four goals on five shots before being yanked just 9:09 into Nashville's 7-0 loss to the Rangers on March 19. The 27-year-old netminder is 8-7-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 17 outings this season.