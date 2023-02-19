Lankinen made 30 saves in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Panthers.

Florida actually grabbed a 2-1 lead midway through the first period, but Lankinen wasn't beaten again until a Panthers power play in the third, at which point Nashville held a 6-2 advantage. The 27-year-old netminder has gotten the nod in two of the last three games as Juuse Saros gets a bit of a breather, and Lankinen's 2.70 GAA and .919 save percentage on the season could earn him more frequent work down the stretch.