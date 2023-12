Lankinen will miss out versus Carolina on Wednesday due to an illness.

Lankinen has made just 10 appearances this season in which he is 4-3-0 with a 3.16 GAA and .900 save percentage. The 28-year-old Finn was unlikely to get the starting no versus Carolina anyway, so his absence is unlikely to significantly impact fantasy players. Without Lankinen in the lineup, Yaroslav Askarov was recalled from AHL Milwaukee.