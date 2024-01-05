Lankinen saved 13 of 14 shots in a relief appearance during Thursday's 6-3 loss to Calgary.

With Nashville already down 5-2, Lankinen replaced Juuse Saros for the third period. Lankinen did alright and wasn't charged with the loss. He has a 4-3-0 record, 3.15 GAA and .901 save percentage in 11 outings this year. Saros has a 4.45 GAA and an .830 save percentage over his last four appearances, so perhaps Nashville will decide to give the goaltender some time off by starting Lankinen in Saturday's road contest against Dallas.