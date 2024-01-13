Lankinen stopped 19 of 22 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Lankinen has won his last two outings, both against the Stars, though he allowed three goals in each of those contests. The 28-year-old improved to 6-3-0 with a 3.12 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. Juuse Saros has struggled lately, but he remains the No. 1 in Nashville, leaving Lankinen to handle spot starts and backup duties.