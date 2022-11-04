Lankinen will guard the road goal Thursday versus the Flames, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.
Lankinen will make his third start of the season. He's allowed six goals on 74 shots in his first two outings, and he'll face a tough opponent in the Flames. Juuse Saros will be the backup, resting after he yielded six goals to the Oilers on Tuesday.
