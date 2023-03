Lankinen will be stationed between the pipes during Sunday's road tilt with the Rangers.

Lankinen will make his first appearance since stopping 26 of 27 shots in a win over the Kings on March 11. The 27-year-old has won three start outings dating back to Feb. 18, allowing just five goals on 91 shots in the process. He hasn't given up more than three goals in an outing since Dec. 31 in Vegas.