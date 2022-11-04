Lankinen made 29 saves during a 4-1 win over the Flames on Thursday.
Lankinen, who was starting for the first time since Oct. 20, yielded just one third-period goal Thursday as the Predators won for just the second time in nine games (2-6-1). The 27-year-old backup netminder claimed his first win since Oct. 8.
More News
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Drawing spot start•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Waits for second start•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Will be in goal Thursday•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Starting Saturday•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Getting the nod against Bern•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Set to start Thursday•