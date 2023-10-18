Lankinen stopped 17 of 19 shots in the Predators' 6-1 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.
Lankinen came on in relief of Juuse Saros at the start of the second period and allowed two goals in that frame to Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele. This relief appearance marks his first action of the 2023-24 season. Lankinen should continue to serve as the backup to Saros moving forward.
