Lankinen will guard the road goal Friday versus St. Louis.
Lankinen has a 2-1-0 record, 2.74 GAA and .910 save percentage in four contests this season. He turned aside 29 of 31 shots in a 4-2 win over Chicago in his last start Saturday. St. Louis is tied for 23rd offensively this campaign with 2.89 goals per game.
