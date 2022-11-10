Lankinen was the first goaltender off the ice Thursday, according to Ryan Boulding of NHL.com, an indication he will defend the road crease against Colorado.

Lankinen replaced Juuse Saros on Tuesday and stopped all 13 shots sent his way in a 5-1 loss to Seattle. Lankinen has played well this season, going 2-1-0 and allowing only seven goals on 117 shots. He will face the Avalanche, who returned home on the weekend after defeating Columbus twice in Finland and are averaging 3.63 goals per game.