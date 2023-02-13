Lankinen will patrol the home crease Monday against Arizona, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Lankinen, who last played Jan. 17 in a 2-1 victory over Columbus, has won his past two starts. He has a 5-4-1 record this season with a 2.64 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 11 appearances. Arizona is tied 28th in the league this year with 2.64 goals per game.