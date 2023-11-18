Lankinen will be between the home pipes versus Chicago on Saturday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Lankinen will make his third start of the season. He is 1-1-0, stopping 72 of 80 shots in three appearances. Lankinen will face his former Chicago teammates, who are 28th in the NHL with 2.57 goals per game.
More News
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Nabs first win of season•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Surprise starter Saturday•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Struggles versus Canucks•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Making first start of season•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Enters in relief•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Can't contain Colorado•