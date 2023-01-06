Lankinen will defend the road crease versus Washington on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Lankinen has struggled of late, going 1-3-1 in his last five starts while giving up 18 goals on 180 shots. Lankinen is 3-4-1 with a 2.91 GAA and a .916 as he has seen action in only nine games this season. Lankinen will face the Capitals, who have scored 137 goals in 41 games this season.