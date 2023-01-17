Lankinen will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Columbus, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Lankinen is coming off a 30-save performance in a 3-2 win over Washington on Jan. 6. He has a 4-4-1 record this season with a 2.81 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 10 games played. Lankinen will get the second half of Nashville's back-to-back after Juuse Saros played in Monday's 2-1 victory over Calgary. The Blue Jackets sit 30th in the league this campaign with 2.53 goals per game.