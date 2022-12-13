Lankinen will start Tuesday's home game against Edmonton, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Lankinen is coming off a 48-save performance in a 4-1 win over the Islanders on Dec. 2. He has a 3-3-0 record this season with a 2.27 GAA and a .934 save percentage in seven appearances. This will be Lankinen's first start on home ice as a member of the Predators. He will get the second half of Nashville's back-to-back after Juuse Saros played in Monday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Blues.