Lankinen will guard the road goal versus the Kings on Saturday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Lankinen has won his last two outings, both against the Panthers, giving up four goals on 64 shots over that span. He'll face a Kings team that is missing Kevin Fiala (lower body), which takes a little bite out of their attack.
More News
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Agrees to one-year extension•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Steals win over Panthers•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Gets Florida start•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Cruises to easy win•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Facing Panthers•
-
Predators' Kevin Lankinen: Tough night against Coyotes•