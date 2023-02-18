Lankinen will defend the home crease versus Florida on Saturday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Lankinen had a tough start Monday, giving up three goals on 18 shots in a loss to Arizona. Lankinen is 5-5-1 with a 2.68 GAA and .920 save percentage this season. He will face the Panthers, who are sixth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.45 goals per game this season.